10-year-old girl surprises fifth grade classmates with 23 drawings of them for Valentine’s Day

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 10-year-old girl in North Carolina surprised 23 of her fifth-grade classmates by drawing all of them for Valentine’s Day.
It was an early Happy Valentine’s Day to Ms. Sims fifth grade class at Granite Falls Elementary School.
Paige Walker, one of the 10-year-old students in that class, had taken weeks to draw customized, personal cards for each of her classmates and surprised them with her artwork for their Valentine’s Day class party.
“My daughter Paige has always been special,” said mom Miranda Walker. “She’s unique, quirky, has the best sense of humor, and walks to the beat of her own drum. She is not a girl who is big on words, but has a huge heart and a talent for art.”
Her mom says Paige shows kindness through acts of service. So, she wasn’t surprised when a few weeks ago, Paige said she decided to draw her classmates for Valentine’s Day.
“I knew this would take time so I helped set daily goals to make sure she stayed on track and was able to complete the drawings in time for her school party today,” Miranda said. “She has worked on these drawings every day for the past week and a half. She is 100%-self taught, and chipped away at her goal bit-by-bit until it was met. I love how she pays attention to the small details. I can tell you from watching her, she worked hard to make each student’s picture special.”
