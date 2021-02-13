Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 41 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 on Friday night.
Charlotte improved to 13-14, opening a five-game homestand with its third victory in four games.
Minnesota has lost four straight to fall to 6-20.
Cody Zeller added 17 points for Charlotte on 7-of-8 shooting, Gordon Hayward had 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting, and Miles Bridges had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Hayward hit a 3-pointer to put Charlotte ahead 106-100 with 4:27 left.
Malik Beasley scored 31 points — 16 in the first period — for Minnesota. Karl Anthony-Towns added 25 in his second game back after missing 13 because of the coronavirus.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)