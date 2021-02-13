3 people test positive for UK variant of COVID-19 at Davidson College

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people at Davidson College have tested positive for the COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom.
The lab that processes the college’s COVID-19 tests identified the three cases among their positive tests.The students tested positive several days ago, as it takes time to perform the sequencing needed to identify the variant.
Officials say those students’ close contacts were placed into quarantine back when they tested positive.
“Our contact tracing and quarantine has been working effectively, and many of our positive test results are coming from students already quarantined away from the rest of campus,” a statement from the school read. “However, as you may read below, the variants – of which there are at least four of concern – will continue to reach campus. While the viruses are slightly different, the way to prevent them remains the same: a mask, 6 feet of distance and washing your hands.”
