3 people test positive for UK variant of COVID-19 at Davidson College

“Our contact tracing and quarantine has been working effectively, and many of our positive test results are coming from students already quarantined away from the rest of campus,” a statement from the school read. “However, as you may read below, the variants – of which there are at least four of concern – will continue to reach campus. While the viruses are slightly different, the way to prevent them remains the same: a mask, 6 feet of distance and washing your hands.”