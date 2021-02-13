Multiple First Alerts for the weekend and week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the NC mountains through 12 PM Sunday, and for counties along and north of I-40 until 12 PM Saturday, due to the chance for ice accumulation that can create dangerous travel conditions.
Rain showers will continue to develop overnight, and with temperatures dropping at or below freezing for the mountains and along the I-40 corridor, freezing rain will begin to develop, with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. Widespread rain is expected to develop throughout the day on Saturday, with the chance for a wintry mix in the mountains. Saturday high temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains.
Rain showers are expected to linger yet taper off Saturday night into early Sunday. Clouds are expected to linger on Valentine’s Day Sunday, with more rounds of rain developing through the day. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-40s toward Charlotte, with upper 30s in the mountains.
Presidents’ Day Monday will feature cloudy skies, with more rain developing late Monday into early Tuesday. High temperatures will go from the upper-40s on Monday, to mid-50s on Tuesday.
Wednesday looks to be our driest day next week, with high temperatures in the 50s.
Another round of widespread rain will be possible for next Thursday, with high temperatures staying in the 50s.
A few rain showers may linger into early Friday, with drier weather for late Friday, as high temperatures stay in the lower 50s.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
