Multiple First Alerts for the weekend and week ahead

Rain showers will continue to develop overnight, and with temperatures dropping at or below freezing for the mountains and along the I-40 corridor, freezing rain will begin to develop, with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. Widespread rain is expected to develop throughout the day on Saturday, with the chance for a wintry mix in the mountains. Saturday high temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains.