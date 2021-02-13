Molly’s Kids: Update about Cooper Burrell

“The neurosurgeon said Cooper will have surgery on March 4th to completely seal off the left vertebral artery,” said mom Tracey Burrell. “We knew that might be coming. But we didn’t know that wouldn’t be his only procedure. He’ll also have a surgery the next day. In that one, they’ll go in through the back of his head to remove C1, C2, C3, C4, and possibly C5. They want to put plates and rods in his neck, along with fillers. The following Monday, March 8th, there will be a third procedure. They’ll either go in through the back of his throat or the side of the neck to remove the tumors. The beginning of March will be very stressful for him, and us, as his family.”