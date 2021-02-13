Mega Millions ticket sold in Mecklenburg County wins $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone in Mecklenburg County who bought a ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.
The lucky ticket was one of five tickets that won the highest prize nationally in Friday’s drawing.
The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 5-14-24-25-27. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.
The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
No one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot. The jackpot will climb to $96 million as an annuity or $69.4 million cash for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
