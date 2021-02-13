“How could that sister have gotten to be 117 without it” : Nuns weigh in on reasons behind their longevity

“I start everyday with an hour of prayer and that puts everything into focus,” says Sister Carol. “No matter how bad things are even how good they are, when I talk with the Lord about them for a while I think it all comes to the level of reality and acceptance. It isn’t just the longevity because that could just be existence. I want to say it’s living. As long as you’re alive be ready for the new don’t be afraid to try something that you’ve never tried before. Until COVID hit us, I was certainly not at all familiar with Zoom and now I have a whole ministry without leaving home. As long as there’s something new and something exciting to look forward to there is a reason to go on living. There’s a difference between living and existing and I wish people would understand that it’s not just the years. It’s what goes into those years.”