First Alert for five rainy days

Today will be wet most of the day. Highs will struggle too. We will only reach the upper 30s for highs. There could be some patches of freezing rain the farther north you go for the first half of the day. Most places are looking at less than a tenth of an inch of freezing rain. Still, watch your step and be careful driving. Tonight will also be wet. Fortunately, most of us remain just barely above freezing, with lows in the mid 30s.