First Alert for five rainy days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just when it seems like we can’t possibly get any more rain - we get more rain. A First Alert has been issued for Saturday through Tuesday.
Today will be wet most of the day. Highs will struggle too. We will only reach the upper 30s for highs. There could be some patches of freezing rain the farther north you go for the first half of the day. Most places are looking at less than a tenth of an inch of freezing rain. Still, watch your step and be careful driving. Tonight will also be wet. Fortunately, most of us remain just barely above freezing, with lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday still has a chance for showers, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. There’s a 50% chance for showers. Highs will make it back to the mid 40s - but will still run about ten degrees below average. Lows will fall to the upper 30s.
Monday brings a 40% chance for showers with highs in the upper 40s.
Rain moves back in Monday night and Tuesday morning. There could be heavy rain to start the day, but we should dry out for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s.
Wednesday is the day to look forward to! As of now, that looks to be our driest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
The rain cranks back up on Thursday. That’s why another First Alert has been issued. Highs will be in the mid 50s. The rain lasts into the night before finally wrapping up after Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday.
Make the most of this weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
