Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed food truck in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the man who robbed a food truck in University City.
The incident happened January 28 around 11 p.m. at a food truck near the intersection of University City Blvd. and John Kirk Drive.
Surveillance video from the business shows a canopy set up next to the truck where customers place their orders. The surveillance footage shows the suspect emerge under the canopy and grab the employee who is taking orders from customers.
“The suspect came to this food truck and went straight to one of the victims and put a gun towards the victim and robbed the employee of this food truck,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The robbery happened fast. The incident was over in less than 30 seconds.
“This suspect did have a firearm and pointed it right at that victim. He was very serious. He meant what he said and he was going to take that cash by any means necessary,” said Johnson.
After barking orders at the food truck employee, the suspect snatched the truck’s till box and fled the area. According to the police, several hundred dollars were stolen.
“This is a small company, family-ran business, and they out here trying to make money to feed their families and it’s unfortunate that this happened to them,” said the detective.
Johnson said the owner of the business claimed this is the third or fourth time his truck has been robbed. Police said the suspect in the most recent incident is believed to be about 5′10″, and was last seen wearing a black, hooded jacket, black jeans, and a white face mask.
“He was comfortable enough committing this robbery while customers were standing in line getting their orders so this is someone who seems to be fearless and will complete a crime like this again,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.