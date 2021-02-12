Wells Fargo invests in six Black-owned banks, including two in the Carolinas

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - Wells Fargo is investing in six Black-owned banks including one in North Carolina and one in South Carolina as part of a $50 million pledge to help minority institutions and a “larger commitment to foster an inclusive recovery.”
Wells Fargo announced equity investments in the six banks as part of its March 10, 2020, pledge to invest up to $50 million in Black-owned banks. As part of the capital investment, the banks will have access to a Wells Fargo relationship team that will provide financial, technological, and product development expertise in order to help each institution grow and benefit their local community.
“These investments are designed to help the banks become stronger and more impactful to the minority communities they serve, which leads to economic revitalization and job opportunities,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo. “So many communities have suffered over the past year. MDIs need capital, but they can also benefit from access to other resources, and Wells Fargo is committed to building lasting, strategic relationships with these institutions in support of their goals.”
Today’s announcement includes investments in the following institutions:
- Broadway Federal Bank, in Los Angeles, California
- Carver Federal Savings Bank, in New York, New York
- Citizens Savings Bank & Trust, in Nashville, Tennessee
- Commonwealth National Bank, in Mobile, Alabama
- M&F Bank, in Durham, North Carolina
- Optus Bank, in Columbia, South Carolina
“February is Black History Month, and we are proud to announce these investments at this time because they reflect our dedication to helping African American communities, many of which continue to fight the destructive economic impact of the pandemic. Wells Fargo wants to help drive stabilization and recovery by using our financial resources and our ability to act as a partner in order to generate better outcomes,” said Kleber Santos, head of Diverse Segments, Representation & Inclusion at Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo’s financial commitments are in the form of critical equity capital, which is foundational to the banks’ ability to expand lending and deposit-taking capacity in their communities. The investments, primarily non-voting positions, are designed to enable the banks to maintain their Minority Depository Institutions (MDI) status.
Wells Fargo is also supporting each MDI’s development through a banking relationship in the form of a single touchpoint coverage model that will help them access Wells Fargo’s expertise and pursue strategic priorities like entering new markets, expanding locations, designing new products, and hiring staff to support loan growth.
“The investment and support from Wells Fargo will allow us to substantially increase our impact on closing the racial wealth gap. We are grateful and committed to ensuring that this capital helps drive transformational wealth building opportunities for our communities and customers,” said Dominik Mjartan, president and CEO of Optus Bank.
Broadway Federal Bank is expected to merge with City First Bank in early 2021 and will become the largest African American MDI. Wells Fargo’s investment will close upon completion of the merger.
