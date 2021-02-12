High Country schools change learning plans Friday due to inclement weather

High Country schools change learning plans Friday due to inclement weather
Watauga County Schools will learn remotely Friday as wintry weather is expected in the area. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 12, 2021 at 6:02 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:15 AM

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in our mountain counties are opting for remote learning, closing or issuing delays Friday due to wintry weather.

Below is a list of schools changing learning plans Friday:

  • Ashe County Schools (tow-hour delay)
  • Avery County Schools (remote learning)
  • Watauga County Schools (remote learning)
  • Mitchell County Schools (closed/optional teacher workday)

Click here for a list of closings and delays

A Winter Weather Advisory was expanded to cover the northern half of our area as temperatures in that region fell to near or below 32°, prompting rain to freeze on some surfaces.

Click here for the latest weather forecast

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.