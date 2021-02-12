High Country schools change learning plans Friday due to inclement weather

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in our mountain counties are opting for remote learning, closing or issuing delays Friday due to wintry weather.
Below is a list of schools changing learning plans Friday:
- Ashe County Schools (tow-hour delay)
- Avery County Schools (remote learning)
- Watauga County Schools (remote learning)
- Mitchell County Schools (closed/optional teacher workday)
A Winter Weather Advisory was expanded to cover the northern half of our area as temperatures in that region fell to near or below 32°, prompting rain to freeze on some surfaces.
