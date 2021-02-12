Three arrests made in York Co. armed robbery, kidnapping case

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Detectives have made three arrests from an armed robbery, assault and kidnapping case on Feb. 4 in Fort Mill, S.C.
Ke’Andre Ja’Quavius Knox, 20, of Rock Hill, Daeviaun Malikand Qwiy, 19, of Indian Land and a third 17-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Knox and the juvenile were also charged with assault and battery first degree. All three suspects also were charged with one count of criminal conspiracy.
Police say the suspects and victims were together in an apartment off Crown Drive on Feb. 4. From what one of the victims told investigators, the group was talking about area high school football teams.
Qwiy then allegedly pulled out a gun and put it to one of the victims in the head. The victims were then assaulted, held against their will and robbed of their possessions.
“One of the victims was urged by a family member to report the incident to the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
After further investigation, detectives identified Knox, Qwiy and the 17-year-old to be the suspects. On Feb. 11, Qwiy turned himself in. On the same day, Knox was located and arrested at a restaurant on Carowinds Boulevard. The juvenile was arrested Feb. 10 in Fort Mill.
“This is yet another incident where young men have unnecessarily resorted to violence,” said Tolson. “We are thankful no one in this case was seriously hurt.”
Qwiy, Knox and the juvenile were booked into the York County Detention Center and were denied bond. Further charges may be pending and this case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.