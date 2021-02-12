Three arrests made in York Co. armed robbery, kidnapping case

Ke’Andre Ja’Quavius Knox, 20, of Rock Hill, Daeviaun Malikand Qwiy, 19, of Indian Land and a third 17-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Knox and the juvenile were also charged with assault and battery first degree. All three suspects also were charged with one count of criminal conspiracy.