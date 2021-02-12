SCHP: Drunk driver caused crash that killed 15-year-old, hurt 6 others

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager injured in a crash caused by a drunk driver in Lexington has died after several days in the hospital, the coroner confirmed Thursday.
Six other people were hurt in the wreck and the driver held responsible faces felony DUI charges.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, in the 3800 block of SC Hwy 6 in Lexington, near the intersection with Edmund Highway.
Officials said Arcenio Perez-Maldonado, 33, of Gaston, was driving drunk when he swerved across the center line into oncoming traffic.
His truck hit an SUV, which spun around and hit a Chevrolet sedan, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
All four people in the Chevrolet and all three people in the SUV were rushed to the hospital.
A passenger in the Chevy, 15-year-old Dillan Roldan, of Pelion, spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. He sadly died Wednesday, Feb. 10, officials said.
To donate to the victim’s family, click or tap here.
Perez-Maldonado was arrested the night of the crash and charged with felony DUI causing great bodily injury, open container and an ABC violation.
After Roldan passed away, Perez-Maldonado was charged with another count of felony DUI, this one indicating the crash resulted in someone’s death.
Perez-Maldonado is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
He was initially given a $100,465 bond. However, when Roldan died, a judge revoked his bond.
A spokesperson for the teen’s family sent WIS the following statement:
“The family of Dillan and Derek Roldan are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the community. They would like to thank the amazing staff of Prisma Health Richland Hospital and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office for the exceptional care given to the boys. They are grateful that bond was denied today. The family requests privacy at this time as they grieve the tremendous loss of Dillan and focus on Derek’s healing.”
