S.C. education superintendent: Teacher vaccinations ‘vital’ to keep schools open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/WIS) - Education leaders in South Carolina say they believe COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers are “vital” for schools across the state to remain open.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman made the statement during a statewide media briefing Friday morning with The South Carolina Department of Education.
Spearman said that while she does not think vaccinations for teachers and staff should be a prerequisite for schools to reopen, she believes they are vital to keep them open. She cited guidance from the CDC that states those who have been vaccinated aren’t required to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.
This would allow teachers to remain in the classroom and staff to remain on-campus even if someone around them tests positive.
As of Friday morning, 682 of the 1,266 public schools in S.C. are operating in-person five days a week, 553 are on a hybrid schedule and report in-person two days a week and 31 schools are operating on a totally virtual schedule.
Spearman said they have begun to see reopening plans from districts, but that those districts have to seek approval for their plans from local school boards and that process could slow the timeframe for reopening.
The briefing comes days after Gov. Henry McMaster and Spearman said that all South Carolina schools should be operating face-to-face because they are not at-risk environments.
“Our classrooms may be the safest places from the virus,” McMaster said.
The pair called a news conference to discuss the plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to teachers “once they are eligible.”
However, they said the State Department of Education is not developing a plan, and school districts need to come up with their own plan before vaccines are made available.
Spearman said on Friday that every district in the state has been matched with a vaccine provider in their area. Depending on the size of district and provider, she said, there are four scenarios that could play out to get teachers and staff vaccinated:
- Vaccine providers could provide everything needed, including a vaccination event location and medical staff to administer the vaccines and handle all records.
- Vaccine providers and the local district could conduct a vaccination event together. In this plan, the district could provide some staff to help administer vaccines and keep records.
- Vaccine providers could provide the vaccines to the district. School nurses and other staff would then administer the vaccines and keep records at the individual schools or location decided on by the district.
- Vaccine providers could coordinate several small districts to come together for an event. In this scenario, the vaccine providers or district staff could be conducting the vaccinations.
Across S.C., Spearman said, they have had 70,973 public school teachers and staff indicate that they will get a vaccine when it’s offered. She said of the 15,000 private schools staff, 8,000 have said they will get the vaccine.
South Carolina is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, and anyone over age 70. Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, residents age 65 and older were able to start making appointments to get vaccinated, regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions.
Teachers will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations when the state moves to Plan 1B, which is expected to be in early spring.
The governor and health department announced people who are 65 and older, who were originally scheduled to get vaccinated after teachers and other essential workers (like grocery store workers, manufacturing workers, etc...), were moved up in the state’s vaccine plan.
Teacher advocacy groups responded to the announcement by saying they believe those 65 and up should get vaccinated as soon as possible, but that teachers also need access so schools can return to face-to-face instruction.
However, Spearman and McMaster have repeatedly cited several studies saying schools are safe now, even if teachers are not vaccinated.
“The schools are not an at-risk environment, that has been demonstrated by the facts,” the governor said. “There’s less spread (in schools) than virtually anywhere else. So it is not putting anyone in an unsafe environment to go to school. In fact, they’re probably safer there than anywhere else.”
Spearman also rescinded accelerate SC guidance that suggested school districts should not return to face-to-face instruction if community spread was high.
Spearman said schools can operate safely regardless of high community spread.
When asked about concerns from teacher advocacy groups, Spearman reiterated “the data shows we can go back safely.”
“School districts owe it (to go back face-to-face),” she said. “The state has put in over $100 million in PPE to make schools safe -- plexiglass, every thing they’ve asked for, we have given them. And I think those teachers who signed those contracts owe a responsibility to come to work and do what they should.”
She added: “I understand there’s some with underlying conditions and districts need to work with them if they have to teach virtually.”
McMaster said school districts have reported that about 58% of the state’s teachers want the vaccine.
The governor wants districts to have plans in place to distribute vaccines to teachers before they make doses available. He said as of now, 25 of the state’s 79 districts do not have plans in place.
Copyright 2021 WBTV/WIS. All rights reserved.