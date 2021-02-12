S.C. education leaders to provide update on school reopening plans and teacher vaccination efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/WIS) - South Carolina residents are expected to learn more about the reopening of schools Friday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Education and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will hold a statewide media briefing at 10 a.m. Friday.
Education officials will provide an update and answer questions on school reopening plans, COVID-19 vaccination efforts for educators and support staff, and new federal funds allocated to South Carolina for public and private schools.
The briefing comes days after Gov. Henry McMaster Spearman said that all South Carolina schools should be operating face-to-face because they are not at-risk environments.
“Our classrooms may be the safest places from the virus,” McMaster said.
The pair called a news conference to discuss the plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to teachers “once they are eligible.”
However, they said the State Department of Education is not developing a plan, and school districts need to come up with their own plan before vaccines are made available.
South Carolina is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, and anyone over age 70. Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, residents age 65 and older were able to start making appointments to get vaccinated, regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions.
Teachers will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations when the state moves to Plan 1B, which is expected to be in early spring.
The governor and health department announced people who are 65 and older, who were originally scheduled to get vaccinated after teachers and other essential workers (like grocery store workers, manufacturing workers, etc...), were moved up in the state’s vaccine plan.
Teacher advocacy groups responded to the announcement by saying they believe those 65 and up should get vaccinated as soon as possible, but that teachers also need access so schools can return to face-to-face instruction.
However, Spearman and McMaster have repeatedly cited several studies saying schools are safe now, even if teachers are not vaccinated.
“The schools are not an at-risk environment, that has been demonstrated by the facts,” the governor said. “There’s less spread (in schools) than virtually anywhere else. So it is not putting anyone in an unsafe environment to go to school. In fact, they’re probably safer there than anywhere else.”
Spearman also rescinded accelerate SC guidance that suggested school districts should not return to face-to-face instruction if community spread was high.
Spearman said schools can operate safely regardless of high community spread.
When asked about concerns from teacher advocacy groups, Spearman reiterated “the data shows we can go back safely.”
“School districts owe it (to go back face-to-face),” she said. “The state has put in over $100 million in PPE to make schools safe -- plexiglass, every thing they’ve asked for, we have given them. And I think those teachers who signed those contracts owe a responsibility to come to work and do what they should.”
She added: “I understand there’s some with underlying conditions and districts need to work with them if they have to teach virtually.”
McMaster said school districts have reported that about 58% of the state’s teachers want the vaccine.
The governor wants districts to have plans in place to distribute vaccines to teachers before they make doses available. He said as of now, 25 of the state’s 79 districts do not have plans in place.
