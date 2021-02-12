Homicide victim later found to be offender in another homicide

Homicide victim later found to be offender in another homicide
FILE — Police lights (Source: Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 4:28 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the person they say murdered Zuri Norman last October.

Detectives have since identified Derreck McDonald as the offender. McDonald was killed Dec. 12 in an apparent homicide outside the Andover Woods Apartments.

[Male killed in shooting outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex]

He was killed before probable cause was established.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a home off Winged Elm Court on Oct. 30. There, they found Norman had been shot and was declared dead on scene.

[Man identified after deadly shooting in Charlotte neighborhood]

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.