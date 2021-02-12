Homicide victim later found to be offender in another homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the person they say murdered Zuri Norman last October.
Detectives have since identified Derreck McDonald as the offender. McDonald was killed Dec. 12 in an apparent homicide outside the Andover Woods Apartments.
He was killed before probable cause was established.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a home off Winged Elm Court on Oct. 30. There, they found Norman had been shot and was declared dead on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
