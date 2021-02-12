Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Ask the WBTV Vaccine Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As vaccinations continue across the country in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people have important questions about the vaccine.
WBTV is the Vaccine Team and we’re here to answer any question you may have. Our team of journalists will seek the information and provide the most clear, concise and accurate answers for our viewers.
We’re answering these questions in Q&A segments in our news broadcasts, website, mobile app and our app on digital streaming platforms.
If you have a question you can email vaccineteam@wbtv.com or just fill out the form below.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.