Freezing rain kicks off Presidents’ Day weekend in N.C. mountains, more to come

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most areas of the Carolinas got rain overnight, many sections of the mountains were coated with freezing rain at daybreak.
In the Linville and Grandfather Mountain areas of Avery County, more than a quarter inch of ice coated tree limbs and grassy areas.
Temperatures hovered just below freezing but rose above it as daylight came. Highway crews made sure there was enough salt on main roads so there were no issues there.
The warming temperatures took care of the rest of the roads.
Officials said there only minor problems overnight. Few power outages were reported.
More freezing rain is expected overnight in many of the same areas and authorities are asking people to stay home until daylight before venturing out, if possible.
Presidents Day Weekend is already drawing a lot of tourists to the mountains and more are expected in the next few days.
