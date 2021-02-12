FIRST ALERT: Wet, chilly weather dominates weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances and gusty winds will gradually pull back through Friday afternoon, but the chill won’t loosen its grip. That said, temperatures will remain in the low to upper 30s now through Sunday morning.
Any lingering light glaze that accumulated early this morning will likely melt today, but an additional glaze is expected in some elevated locations tonight.
Therefore, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday for all WBTV viewing area counties along and north of the I-40 corridor including Stanly.
This evening’s brief period of dry weather will give way to another round of rain Saturday. A First Alert is in effect for Saturday as the entire WBTV viewing area will be hit with another batch of rain that deliver up a half inch of rainfall in some neighborhoods with slightly higher amounts possible east of I-77.
Patchy fog may also limit visibility during the first part of your day before the rain takes move into the region.
While Sunday won’t be as rainy as Saturday, there remains a chance for a passing shower to roll across your neck of the woods. High temperatures will finally climb back to the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday afternoons.
Scattered showers are expected again Monday and will be followed by widespread rain Tuesday and Thursday, making Wednesday the driest day of the next weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
