First Alert: Cloudy, damp, cold weather setting in for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday’s thunderstorms brought the end of mild temperatures and the start of a cold, wet pattern for the WBTV viewing area that will linger through at least the holiday weekend.
With arctic high pressure nosing in from the north and waves of low pressure rolling up from the Gulf Coast on a front stalled just to our south, the weather forecast will be the picture of consistency: overcast, cold and damp with periods of rain and drizzle that will freeze on some surfaces along and north of I-40.
At no point through at least midday Sunday do I foresee the sun breaking through the clouds and temperatures will hold mainly in the 30s until Sunday afternoon. The First Alert for today will roll right into Saturday for all of the reasons mentioned above.
Timing out heavier rounds of rain will be difficult, but one does appear to run back up from the Gulf Coast late tonight and cover the WBTV viewing through the better part of Saturday before tapering down during the afternoon.
The rain risk does appear to lower on Sunday and the wedge may relent a bit, so I’m forecasting afternoon readings on Valentine’s Day to rise to improve to the middle 40s.
Beyond the weekend, the rain machine looks to crank up again late Monday into early Tuesday with highs holding in the cold 40s, and yet another storm may impact our region late Wednesday into Thursday!
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
