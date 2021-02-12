Deputies searching for man trying to enter Fort Dobbs

By WBTV Web Staff | February 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 4:03 PM

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man they say tried to enter Fort Dobbs and then dug multiple holes around the property.

Deputies say the incident happened Feb. 5 at the fort, located north of Statesville.

They believe he may have been looking for artifacts.

Attempting to remove artifacts from a historical site is a class 3 misdemeanor.

If anyone recognizes this man, they are encouraged to call Detective Scott Hall at 704-924-4031, or email him at dhall@co.iredell.nc.us, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

