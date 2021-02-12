Charlotte man charged in sexual assault cases from 2018 and 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged Justinian Henderson in sexual assault cases from 2018 and 2019.
The first assault happened around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2018. A then-33-year-old woman was walking home from work near the 200 block of North Caldwell Street when a male suspect moved her against her will and sexually assaulted her. She was treated at a nearby hospital.
In the early-morning hours of March 20, 2019 a then-23-year-old woman said she was near the 700 block of Chipley Avenue when a male suspect pointed a weapon at her, moved her against her will and sexually assaulted her. She was also treated at a nearby hospital.
A DNA match identified Henderson in both cases on Jan. 14, 2021. Henderson’s DNA was initially tested in 2019 and sent to the lab for comparison.
Henderson voluntarily came to the law enforcement center for an interview on Feb. 11. He was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of first-degree rape, and first-degree kidnapping for the 2018 case.
Henderson was additionally charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female for the 2019 case.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
