Central Piedmont Community College experiences ransomware attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Central Piedmont Community College announced they experienced a ransomware attack.
Staff discovered the attack Feb. 10. The college’s critical systems were taken offline through the night.
The college is working with the North Carolina Community College System Cyber Incident Response Team, the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the F.B.I and other agencies to determine the extent of the attack and restore any affected systems.
So far, no employee or student data has been found to be compromised.
CPCC phones, email, Blackboard and Brightspace all remain offline.
Any college updates will be sent out through text, voicemail, social media and cpcc.edu.
