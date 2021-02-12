AutoFair spring event canceled at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“While we have been encouraged by the current downward trends in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus, current and anticipated restrictions still prohibit us from executing the caliber of show that our fans deserve in early April, so we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s spring AutoFair,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We know that car enthusiasts from across the country mark the AutoFair on their calendars each year, and we share their disappointment in this news, but we remain committed to bringing them the best possible show when the AutoFair returns this fall. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is the well-being of our fans, partners and team.”