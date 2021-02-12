Atrium officials say they are prepared for wet weather during mass vaccination event at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend despite the wet weather that will be passing through the Charlotte area.
WBTV’s First Alert Weather Team predicts rain throughout the weekend.
An official from Charlotte Motor Speedway told WBTV that volunteers and staff members will have the appropriate weather gear, and additional tents will be available if needed. The official said the actual vaccine doses will be administered in a garage where patients will not have to leave their vehicles.
Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Atrium Health, spoke to reporters during a virtual press briefing Thursday afternoon. He explained that the staff and volunteers at the vaccine clinic would be prepared for the wet weather.
“We have really worked through all the logistics of being able to deliver these vaccines regardless of weather. For our teammates now we have tents and heaters and equipment and everything else. Fortunately, Charlotte Motor Speedway is a drive-thru event so people can stay in the comfort of their cars.”
Charlotte resident Steven Hadfield said he and his wife will be at the clinic on Sunday. Hadfield is scheduled to receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
He explained that getting the vaccine is important to him because he is immunocompromised.
“I have a rare blood disease. I have Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. I’m on chemo every night and also I’m a type 2 diabetic so my immune system is not like everybody else’s,” explained Hadfield.
He said he was excited about getting his second dose and had a positive experience getting the first shot.
“I loved the way it was well-organized last time, the way you drive in and all that. You actually have a chance to drive around the speedway,” said Hadfield.
The clinic is part of a partnership between Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
