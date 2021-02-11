Ukrainian man sentenced after defrauding N.C. businesses out of more than $296K

Musienko was involved in recruiting, supervising, and directing a network of “money mules,” or individuals who transmitted funds, with American corporate and individual bank accounts that could receive the stolen funds and transmit it overseas. Musienko, using an alias, recruited American “mules” by advertising on employment websites that he was hiring a financial assistant. Musienko instructed the mules, who believed they were working for a legitimate business, that they were to assist clients transfer funds overseas. In September 2011, Musienko’s partners in the scheme hacked into the online accounts of a North Carolina-based company and transferred a total of $296,278 to two bank accounts controlled by Musienko’s mules. Musienko instructed the mules to wire the funds to several European bank accounts, although the company’s bank detected the fraud and deducted $197,526.36 in stolen funds from one of the mules before it was wired overseas.