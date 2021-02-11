Tabernacle Christian School changes schedule in response to COVID-19 exposures

Tabernacle Christian School changes schedule in response to COVID-19 exposures
Tabernacle Christian School (Source: Tabernacle Christian School)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 4:57 PM

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe private school is going returning to remote learning for some students temporarily and extending winter break due to possible COVID-19 exposures.

Tabernacle Christian School emailed parents earlier in the week to announce the changes.

Students in grades six through 12 will have a remote learning day Feb. 12, while those in K5 through the fifth grade will attend school face-to-face.

All students will have an early winter break starting Feb. 15. All grades will return to school Feb. 22.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.