Tabernacle Christian School changes schedule in response to COVID-19 exposures

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe private school is going returning to remote learning for some students temporarily and extending winter break due to possible COVID-19 exposures.
Tabernacle Christian School emailed parents earlier in the week to announce the changes.
Students in grades six through 12 will have a remote learning day Feb. 12, while those in K5 through the fifth grade will attend school face-to-face.
All students will have an early winter break starting Feb. 15. All grades will return to school Feb. 22.
