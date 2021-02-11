Streaming now: Here’s everywhere that you can watch WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It seems like the way we watch television changes a little bit more every day. From over-the-air on a T.V. to streaming live on a device on-the-go, WBTV is everywhere you are and is available to download and watch on multiple devices. So, don’t miss out on the WBTV News, First Alert Weather, and QC Life content that you love! Here’s where you can watch our content daily (for free!).
WBTV is available as a channel to add to your Roku devices. It’s easy to download! From your device’s main menu select “Streaming Channels.” From there, search for “WBTV” and hit “Add Channel.” If you are logged in to your Roku account online from this device, you can add our channel here.
That’s right! WBTV is also available as an app for your Amazon Fire TV. Stream breaking news and weather updates along with your favorite lifestyle content and more. » Learn more
This just in... WBTV is now available for Apple TV! All you have to do is go to the app store from the main menu and search “WBTV” to download.
As always, the WBTV News App is the best way to stay up-to-date for local breaking news throughout the day and on the go. It’s a free download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for iPhone and Android users. Make sure you turn on your alerts so you never miss an update! You can also use the app for traffic alerts to save you time before and after work. » Learn more
Backed by the WBTV First Alert Weather team, our weather app helps keep you informed of weather wherever you live and wherever you are. Lightning and precipitation alerts notify you in realtime as weather conditions change. In addition, you can check out the live radar anytime, stream live weather updates, and watch the latest forecast to help you plan ahead. It’s a free download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for iPhone and Android users. » Learn more
Introducing the newest way to watch WBTV: VUit. Stream live newscasts or catch up on 10 days-worth of newscasts to replay wherever you are. It’s live, all local, and free! » Check it out
Have an Alexa-enabled smart device? WBTV is available as a free Alexa “skill.” Enable our WBTV skill for your First Alert Weather forecast. After adding you can say, “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” to hear the latest weather updates from the WBTV First Alert Weather Team.
