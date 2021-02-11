Seniors raise concerns of being skipped as NC moves into Group 3 of vaccination

“This is one of the reasons why the state is not making this move until February 24th. That gives the state 2 more weeks to vaccinate those 65 and older as the supply is increasing,” Governor Cooper said. “We do know that we want to get to frontline essential workers as soon as we can. And waiting two more weeks to build on that 65 and older and get as many of them vaccinated is an important part of this. We want everybody to be vaccinated so everybody can be safer.”