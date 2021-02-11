S.C.: Severe weather could cause delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments

S.C.: Severe weather could cause delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments
Severe weather could delay some vaccine shipments. (Source: Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:56 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina and other states in the region may see a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments in the coming days, thanks to severe weather, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states.

South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine, according to SC DHEC. However, some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays.

For the latest vaccine information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.