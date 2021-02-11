Reporter’s Notebook: Steve Ohnesorge shares experience receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Being many months past my 66th birthday, and my wife not far behind, we waited our turn. There had been offers for us to step in line but the desire to do so was outweighed by the determination to follow the rules. (You can blame my parents for that). In January, the door opened for people aged 65-and-up. We could call to schedule an appointment or wait in line in the counties that allowed walk-ups. My wife started calling at 8 a.m. one morning, and I joined in not long afterwards with a second phone. We each dialed dozens of times hoping to hear the awful hold music (it always is) that says we got through. Success didn’t come until after 10 a.m. The irritating music blaring out of the speaker phone was interrupted only by a voice that kept saying there were “ten callers ahead” of us. We kept that phone on hold, and continued trying on the second phone and searched websites, too. We even found an appointment in one county for April 21 and just as we were ready to commit, a voice came up on the phone that had been on hold for an hour and nine minutes.