RCSD: Suspect cut stepfather with knife during argument over video game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted murder following an argument with his stepfather on January 6.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of Woodvale Circle regarding a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they rushed into the home and found a man with two cuts to the upper body.
Investigators learned that the suspect was arguing with his stepfather over the volume of a video game before going into the kitchen, grabbing a knife, and cutting his stepfather.
A witness told deputies the suspect was last seen being dropped off at an El Cheapo.
If you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
