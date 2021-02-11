Police capture suspect shortly after robbery at Salisbury convenience store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It didn’t take long for Salisbury Police to capture a man accused of robbing a convenience store on Wednesday night.
According to the report, a man now identified as Shaquil Leander Reevey, 27, of Tabernacle St., walked into the Speedway station in the 1800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard on Wednesday night after 7:00 pm. The clerk recognized Reevey as a frequent customer for Black & Mild cigars and asked him if he wanted his “usual.” Reevey is said to have replied “no, that’s not what I want.”
Reevey then demanded money from the register. The clerk gave Reevey an amount of money, but Reevey said “that’s not all of it.” The clerk then placed the cash drawer on the counter and Reevey took all of the money, amounting to less than $300.
Reevey left the store, got into a silver minivan and left. Moments later police encountered Reevey. There was a short chase before Reevey was arrested.
Reevey was charged with common law robbery and resisting police. Bond was set at $35,000.
