Police capture suspect shortly after robbery at Salisbury convenience store

According to the report, a man now identified as Shaquil Leander Reevey, 27, of Tabernacle St., walked into the Speedway station in the 1800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard on Wednesday night after 7:00 pm. The clerk recognized Reevey as a frequent customer for Black & Mild cigars and asked him if he wanted his “usual.” Reevey is said to have replied “no, that’s not what I want.”