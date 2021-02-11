New COVID-19 vaccine appointments, waitlist announced in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health has opened up more first dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12, reservations will be accepted for vaccine appointments for select groups between Feb. 22 and March 9.
The state of North Carolina recently announced a timeline for Group 3 frontline workers to become eligible to receive the vaccine. Because of the limited supply, MCPH will continue to follow the state guidelines but will primarily focus on distribution to the remaining Groups 1 and 2, Group 3 pre-K through 12th grade teachers, school staff and childcare providers.
Group 3 pre-K through 12th grade educators, school staff, and childcare providers are only eligible for appointments between Feb. 24 and March 9. They can begin scheduling these appointments at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12.
Group 1, healthcare workers with current in-person patient contact and long-term care staff and residents; and Group 2 (residents 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation) are encouraged to continue making appointments at any available times.
More information about appointment availability for rest of Group 3 will be released before March 10. Updates will be posted online at mecknc.gov/COVID-19.
