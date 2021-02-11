Multiple rounds of rain lead to multiple First Alerts into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties, and the higher elevations of Burke and Caldwell counties, due to the chance for freezing rain, which may cause an icy glaze on roads and surfaces for Friday morning.
First Alerts are in effect through Friday morning, during the day Saturday, and again for late Monday into early Tuesday.
Rain showers will continue tonight, and with temperatures dropping at or below freezing for the mountains, freezing rain will begin to develop overnight. After rain to freezing rain Friday morning, precipitation is expected to taper off into Friday afternoon, with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Friday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 40s around Charlotte, to upper 30s in the mountains.
Friday night is expected to stay cloudy and cold, with low temperatures in the 30s by Saturday morning. Another round of widespread rain is expected to develop throughout the day on Saturday, with the chance for a wintry mix in the mountains. Saturday high temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the piedmont, to mid-30s in the mountains.
Rain showers are expected to linger yet taper off Saturday night into early Sunday. Clouds are expected to linger on Valentine’s Day Sunday, with a few rain showers possible. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s toward Charlotte, to lower 40s in the mountains.
Presidents’ Day Monday will feature cloudy skies, with more rain developing late Monday into early Tuesday. High temperatures will go from the mid-40s on Monday, to mid-50s on Tuesday.
Wednesday looks to be our driest day next week, with high temperatures in the 50s.
Another round of widespread rain will be possible for next Thursday, with high temperatures staying in the 50s.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
