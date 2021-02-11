Mass vaccination clinic for 2nd dose to be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be held this weekend.
The event is exclusively for the roughly 16,000 people who received their initial dose of the vaccine three weeks ago at the speedway. Officials say that while the first dose gets the body’s immune system ready, “the second dose is critical to providing full protection from the COVID-19 virus.”
This event, along with earlier mass vaccination events at the speedway and Bank of America Stadium, are part of a partnership with Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
This partnership recently announced a plan to distribute 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4.
On the weekend of Jan. 23, around 15,700 people received their COVID-19 vaccine during the mass vaccination clinic at the speedway.
However, Atrium Health officials say 300 people did not show up for their appointment. Officials say none of those doses were thrown out.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.