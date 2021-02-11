Man rescued from top of his truck after it plunges into Tuckertown Reservoir

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters and rescue workers were able to save a man who was on the roof of his pickup truck in the Tuckertown Reservoir on Thursday.
Fire officials said that the man drove off of Bringle Ferry Road at the bridge and the truck plunged into the water.
Firefighters from Healing Springs (Davidson County), Miller’s Ferry, and Salisbury Fire responded, along with Davidson County Rescue, Southmont Fire, Rowan Rescue, and Rockwell Rural Fire Department.
The driver, who was treated for a broken leg and a cut on the head, was on top of the truck from about 8:30 am until he was spotted by a fisherman around 11:00 am.
The man was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
