Man accused of statutory rape, other child sex crimes in Lincoln County, gets $40,000 bond

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of statutory rape and other child sex crimes is jailed in Lincoln County under a $40,000 bond.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives have charged 40-year-old Scott Douglas Zinn, Jr. with multiple child sexual assault charges.
On Jan. 13, detectives received a report of a sexual assault of a child.
Zinn, Jr. was charged with one felony count each of statutory rape of a child, statutory sexual offense, indecent liberties with a child, and child abuse involving a sexual act.
He was arrested on Feb. 10 and taken before a Lincoln County magistrate where he was ordered held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.
Zinn is scheduled to make a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Feb. 11.
