Good Question: Can you give COVID-19 to someone after vaccine shot?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve been getting a lot of Good Questions about the vaccine from you.
So we’ve been taking some time each night to answer them.
Tonight’s Good Question comes from Scott.
“Can you give COVID to someone in your household just because you got the vaccination?”
It’s important to know the COVID vaccine does not give you COVID.
So you won’t spread the virus to someone in your household just because you got the shot.
However, you could spread the virus to someone in your household after you get vaccinated because you could be exposed to COVID somewhere else.
The vaccines protect you from getting severely ill, but experts say you could still carry the virus and spread it to someone else.
“It’s a little unclear even if you’ve been vaccinated that maybe you could transmit it to someone else, so just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean that you don’t have to abide by the other standards,” said Dr. Marc Moss, director of critical care at UC Health in Denver. “If we abide by the other standards and get vaccinated this will all be behind us.”
Health leaders say, even after you get vaccinated, wear a mask, socially distance yourself from others and wash your hands often. It’s going to take some time to get to that herd immunity.
