FIRST ALERT: Today is just the start of a very wet pattern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings the start of a wet pattern for the WBTV viewing area and the end of mild temperatures. Morning fog – particularly in the foothills – will give way to rain as the day unfolds.
The rain will move into the mountains this morning and then spread east, reaching the Charlotte metro area during the midday hours.
The rain will pick up in intensity across the Piedmont this afternoon and, as high temperatures push to at least 60° around Charlotte, there may even be a few thunder rumbles along and S/E of I-85.
The rain will stick around for much of the night, heavy at times during the evening before tapering down early Friday morning, so that’s why the First Alert has been extended through the Friday morning commute. Once this round of rain pulls away we’ll dry out – but not clear out – on Friday, but it will be noticeably colder with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s under cloudy skies.
Friday evening may stay fairly dry before another round of heavy rain arrives late at night. Daybreak readings Saturday will be in the middle 30s.
A First Alert has been raised for the next round of rain coming our way for Saturday. And Saturday looks cold with temperatures only inching up the upper 30s Saturday afternoon.
Rain chances are lower on Sunday, Valentine’s Day, and afternoon readings should be a bit better, rising into the upper 40s. Accounting for the two rounds of rain coming our way today/tonight and Saturday, most neighborhoods will pick up one to two inches with pockets of three or more possible, so localized flooding may become a concern as well.
Beyond the weekend, the rain machine looks to crank up again late Monday into early Tuesday with highs holding in the cold 40s.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
