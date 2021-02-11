Dedication set for new Salisbury Fire Station named in honor of fallen firefighters Isler, Monroe

“The new station is a result of a significant commitment by the City Council and City Management in terms of providing the highest possible levels of public safety to our citizens,” said Fire Chief Bob Parnell. “We are very proud of the new building and more so the rapid response times we can now provide to the southern parts of the city. The new engine company housed there is a full-time, 24 hour fire and EMT response team with specialization in hazardous materials emergencies.”