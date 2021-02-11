Dedication set for new Salisbury Fire Station named in honor of fallen firefighters Isler, Monroe

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department will dedicate its new Fire Station Number 6, 310 Cedar Springs Road, on Sunday, March 7.
A virtual Open House link will be available on the City of Salisbury website where “attendees” will be able to tour the fire station online. Named after Justin Monroe and Victor Isler, two members of the Salisbury Fire Department who died in the line of duty in 2008, the new building is many years in the making.
Planning for the new station started in 2017 to service areas in the growing, southern part of the City.
The Monroe and Isler Fire Station will also house a training wing, the hazmat team and the fire operations staff.
“The new station is a result of a significant commitment by the City Council and City Management in terms of providing the highest possible levels of public safety to our citizens,” said Fire Chief Bob Parnell. “We are very proud of the new building and more so the rapid response times we can now provide to the southern parts of the city. The new engine company housed there is a full-time, 24 hour fire and EMT response team with specialization in hazardous materials emergencies.”
March 7th is a day of commemoration for the Salisbury Fire Department. Nearly 13 years ago Monroe and Isler died fighting a fire at the Salisbury Millworks. The families of the fallen firefighters will be present at the event.
For more information on the Monroe and Isler Fire Station and the dedication, please visit salisburync.gov/Fire or call (704) 638-5351.
