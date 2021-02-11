Crash involving tractor-trailer causes heavy backups along I-77 NB in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer collided with a car in York County Thursday afternoon, causing heavy delays along a section of Interstate 77 northbound.
The wreck happened around 1 p.m. on I-77 north near Exit 90. Traffic could be seen heavily backed up for in the area nearly an hour later.
York County deputies say there are possible injuries in the crash.
One person commented on a post by The York County Sheriff’s Office that traffic was “bumper to bumper.” Another said it was an “ugly scene” as storms rolled through the area.
We’re working to learn more on what may have caused the crash and whether anyone was hurt.
