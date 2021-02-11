CATS waving transit fares ahead of mass vaccination clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In coordination with Novant Health’s mass vaccination event at Spectrum Center, Charlotte Area Transit System will provide fare-free transit Feb. 13.
“CATS is making every accommodation to protect our community during the COVID-19 health crisis,” said CATS CEO John Lewis. “By providing a day of free service, we hope to provide greater access to riders attending the vaccination event.”
CATS will also provide 77X-North Mecklenburg Express bus service directly to the Charlotte Transportation Center. This route will run every hour between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and will serve four park and rides including Davidson-Gateway, Cornelius, Huntersville-Northcross and Huntersville-Gateway.
“The Spectrum Center is one of the most accessible venues in our city when it comes to public transit and nearby parking. By offering a free day of service, CATS is bringing a whole new meaning to the word accessible,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer office, Novant Health. “We’re so appreciative of CATS for helping support not only this event, but also our community members by ensuring there are no barriers to getting the vaccine.”
