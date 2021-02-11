CATS begins testing for fleet of new streetcars in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System began in-street testing of its fleet of new streetcars in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night.
This is the beginning of CATS in-street vehicle testing for its fleet of new CityLYNX Gold Line modern streetcars.
This phase of the project, called Integrated Systems Testing, will happen intermittently for the next several weeks during overnight hours.
Through these series of tests, the project team will certify platform and pantograph clearances, allow for adjustments of the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) wire, and ensure all electrical systems are working properly.
Following Integrated Systems Testing, CATS will begin Pre-Revenue Testing, which will simulate revenue service during normal operating hours.
This testing phase is mandatory to certify the new streetcar line meets the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and State Safety Oversight (SSO) requirements while serving as a training period for Streetcar Operators.
CATS is urging those who drive, walk, bike or live near the streetcar alignment to become familiar with the rules of streetcar safety. Virtual streetcar safety videos can be found on CATS’ YouTube page.
For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).
