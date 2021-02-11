Caldwell Co. Health Department gets Pfizer vaccine

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Through a partnership with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Caldwell County Health Department now has Pfizer vaccine and will give second doses on Friday to all of those impacted by the shortfall earlier this week.
“Thanks to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, we can deliver second doses now and not wait on vaccine to arrive from the state,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We truly appreciate Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge responding to our call for help.”
When the Health Department receives Pfizer vaccine from the state, the doses will be given to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge as repayment.
To date, Caldwell County Health Department has administered 3,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers and people 65 and older. More than 15,000 doses have been administered by all vaccine providers in the county.
Starting Feb. 24, school personnel and childcare workers will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. School personnel in Caldwell County will be scheduled through their schools. Childcare workers can sign up to receive vaccine at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. For information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.
The state plans offer vaccinations to additional frontline essential workers beginning March 10. Anyone with questions or concerns about the state’s vaccination plan can call 888-675-4567.
Eight COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed today. One patient was between the ages of 50 and 64; three were between 65 and 74; and four were over the age of 75. Six were reported to have underlying health conditions, and three were hospitalized.
For COVID-19 information, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Emergency Operations Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 828-426-8605.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.