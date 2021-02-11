At age 62, Salisbury’s Derrike Cope looks to repeat his memorable 1990 Daytona 500 victory

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When the green flag fell for the 1990 Daytona 500, even Derrike Cope would have agreed that he may not have been the favorite to win that day, but that’s just what he did.
“That day was something special,” Cope said. “I tell you one thing about the race, if you had to pick one word to describe the 500, it’s elusive. It’s life changing, life altering.”
Cope’s life did change that day. Dale Earnhardt, one of the greatest drivers in the sport’s history, was fighting for his first Daytona 500 victory, and he appeared to be well on his way to the checkered flag.
Cope was riding in second place, having made a brilliant run to stay up front and avoid trouble through the afternoon. On the last lap of the race, Earnhardt ran over a piece of metal that had come from another car that had experienced a blown engine. Earnhardt’s right rear tire shredded, the car went up the track, and Cope flashed by to take the win.
“It’s probably the hardest race to win,” Cope said. “You’ve got to run 4 hours, 200 laps around this place. Engine failures, flat tires, you get hit on pit road, somebody else makes a mistake and wads u the fixed in front of you and you’re a part of it…you make a mistake and hurt somebody else. So many factors and we’ve experienced them all, but the one you want to experience and very few do is getting 200 miles and crossing the finish line.”
This week Derrike Cope is back at Daytona and he’s behind the wheel of a race car. Cope is driving for Rick Ware Racing. He’s guaranteed a spot in the field since the Ware team has a NASCAR charter.
“I come back here with renewed optimism, excitement, all the near misses, all the crashes and all the misery goes away,” Cope said. “All you think about is this race, this opportunity to do it all again.”
At age 62, Cope is far from being the oldest driver to start a NASCAR race. That distinction belongs to Morgan Shepherd who raced at age 72. Cope is 15 years older than the next oldest driver in the Daytona 500, and he hasn’t started a Cup race since 2018. He will be the second oldest driver to start the iconic race, behind only 66-year-old Mark Thompson in 2018.
“Going to a place like Daytona, certainly I think is a lot more mental and understanding the air and what type of runs, what type of surges the car will get, assessing your car, making good conscious decisions, driving within yourself,” Cope said during a Zoom interview session with reporters. “That’s the biggest thing. I think we obviously have a lot of guys that don’t do that.
“I don’t have to prove anything. I don’t have to go down there and worry about anything. I will just go down there and have fun and race the car and hopefully get to 180 laps (of the 200-lap race) before I have to go to battle.”
Cope lives in Salisbury with wife Elyshia, and operates the StarCom Race shop located just off North Main Street. The team fields cars for driver Quin Houff in the Cup Series.
