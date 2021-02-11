Additional charges filed against church volunteer accused of inappropriately touching child

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - Additional charges have been filed against a church volunteer in York County accused of improperly touching a child at church.
Ira Summerlin, 74, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Officials say he inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl who was sitting on his lap at a function at Central Baptist Church. Video evidence surfaced after the incident.
Reports say Summerlin was a member of the church and part of the “Kid Central” youth program and further investigation revealed that the inappropriate behavior took place throughout 2020. As a result, two more criminal sexual conduct charges were filed.
Officials say Summerlin has bonded out.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.