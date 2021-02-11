Additional charges filed against church volunteer accused of inappropriately touching child

Additional charges have been filed against a church volunteer in York County accused of improperly touching a child at church. (Source: AP)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:31 PM

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - Additional charges have been filed against a church volunteer in York County accused of improperly touching a child at church.

Ira Summerlin, 74, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Officials say he inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl who was sitting on his lap at a function at Central Baptist Church. Video evidence surfaced after the incident.

Reports say Summerlin was a member of the church and part of the “Kid Central” youth program and further investigation revealed that the inappropriate behavior took place throughout 2020. As a result, two more criminal sexual conduct charges were filed.

Officials say Summerlin has bonded out.

