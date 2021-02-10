84-year-old man, 10-year-old granddaughter missing in Iredell County found, are safe

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -An 84-year-old man who is dealing with memory issues who was reported missing with his 10-year-old granddaughter with autism in Iredell County was located safely.
The Silver Alert was canceled, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s asked the public for help finding 84-year-old Ted Stokes Sr. and his granddaughter Azaria Shariel Stokes.
“Mr. Stokes and his granddaughter are safe and sound after a long joyride that had us all worried,” the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said.
They had last been seen Wednesday around 11 a.m. in Lowell, North Carolina.
Stokes Sr. was driving a gold 2000 Toyota Camry, Gold with a North Carolina license plate of PDS-7634.
Officials say Ted Stokes has mental health issues dealing with memory according to his family. Officials say Azaria Stokes has been diagnosed with autism according to the family.
