84-year-old man reported missing with 10-year-old granddaughter in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -An 84-year-old man who is dealing with memory issues has been reported missing with his 10-year-old granddaughter with autism in Iredell County. A Silver Alert has been issued.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s is currently looking for 84-year-old Ted Stokes Sr. and his granddaughter Azaria Shariel Stokes. A missing person report has been filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ted Stokes Sr. is 5′6″ tall and about 150 pounds. Officials say he usually wears a button up shirt with tan pants.
Azaria Shariel Stokes is 10 years old. and was last seen wearing a white and green shirt, blue jeans, white socks and green shoes. She weighs about 90 pounds.
They were last seen Wednesday around 11 a.m. in Lowell, North Carolina.
Stokes Sr. was driving a gold 2000 Toyota Camry, Gold with a North Carolina license plate of PDS-7634.
Officials say Ted Stokes has mental health issues dealing with memory according to his family. Officials say Azaria Stokes has been diagnosed with autism according to the family.
Anyone with information should contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or 704-832-2337.
