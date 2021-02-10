VACCINE TEAM: What if I don’t get my second shot on the right day?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Vaccine Team has answers to your COVID-19 vaccine questions.
As of Feb. 9, North Carolina has given the first dose shots to just over one million people. South Carolina is close to 400,000.
WBTV anchor Maureen O’Boyle answers a viewer’s question about the second vaccination shot.
“What if I don’t get my second shot on the right day?”
Good news - don’t worry.
The CDC says if you can’t get your second dose on the day it’s recommended, you’ll be OK.
The agency says, if you are late in getting the second dose, you’ll still be protected.
However, you can’t get the second dose before the recommended interval.
Our Vaccine Team coverage doesn’t stop.
We have easy to watch videos on the WBTV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. Open the app and look for “Vaccine Team.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.